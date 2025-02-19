'It's very invigorating and beautiful': Williamson County residents enjoy February snowfall

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennesseans woke up to crunchy driveways and slushy roadways. However, it was a surprise to some looking to get some business done.

One gentleman we spoke with hoped to update his driver’s license.

“I’m going home and staying home today," he said when the Driver’s Service center was closed.

Others prepared for the snowfall and took advantage of it.

“This is called weather,” said Randy Thompson. “If you dress appropriately, it’s very invigorating and beautiful. Look at it.”

Thompson's snowy walk wasn't all recreation. He was scouting the roads to see if it was safe enough for his daughter to drive to her destination.

“I’m giving this verdict. For one, the city and state officials have done an absolutely wonderful job prepping. The second thing is if she can get out of our neighborhood and onto the main street, I think she’ll be all right,” said Thompson.

Emergency management always encourages you to stay off the road in snowy events to avoid accidents and allow them time to clear the road of ice and snow.

“All you gotta do is look around and see. This is doable if you’re cautious and if you’re vigilant and not distracted by all kinds of stuff, you’ll be just fine,” said Thompson.

Along the way, I met Ian and Peter, both under age 5, who had other concerns, namely making snowballs.

They both showed me how to make a proper snowball and then how to throw them — at me.

