'It's very nuanced.' Local OBGYN says there are pros and cons to over-the-counter birth control pill

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time in the U.S., a birth control pill might soon be able to be purchased just like headache medicine.

OBGYN Dr. Damaris Olagundoye says there are pros and cons to allowing people to purchase it without a prescription.

"For me, personally, I think it's very nuanced and there are a lot of layers to it," said Dr. Damaris Olagundoye.

Dr. Olagundoye practices at the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center in Smyrna.

On Wednesday, federal health advisers unanimously recommended that a progestin-only birth control pill be sold over-the-counter.

Dr. Olagundoye explained the barriers that would remove for women, especially those who are underinsured or uninsured.

"Some through insurance companies, some through gynecologist offices saying 'Hey, you need a pap smear first, or we need to see you first before we write it for you,'" Dr. Olagundoye said.

She cautioned approving the over-the-counter pill could also give women one less reason to go see their doctor.

"We're screening health conditions. If we don't make patients come in, I'm concerned whether or not they'll be screened for STDs, HIV, chlamydia, mammograms... a pap smear screening for cervical cancer," she said.

Right now, birth control pills require a prescription. They don't all contain the same hormones, so each isn't right for everyone. Combination birth controls contain estrogen and progestin. Progestin-only medication is usually considered to be lower-risk. Combination pills are more associated with blood clots.

The FDA could decide to approve an over-the-counter pill within the next three months.