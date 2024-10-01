'It's very scary': Nashville rabbi describes messages from family in bomb shelters in Israel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rabbi Saul Strosberg is doing what he can.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said Iran fired missiles and it ordered residents to remain close to bomb shelters as air raid sirens sounded across the country. Strosberg's family heeded that warning and contacted him while sheltering in place. His brother and sister live in Israel.

"We have a very, very tight relationship, but it's just sending a quick message — in the afternoon, or video in the evening," Strosberg said. "They need to hear from us. If we're worried about them, imagine how worried they are about themselves."

Strosberg is a rabbi at Sherith Israel in Nashville. He said he knows others in Nashville have family in Israel, too.

"Unfortunately there have been a lot of historic times during Jewish history, so things are always happening," he said. "I think the most important thing is to help people where they're at. To listen. And to assure them that everything will be OK."

Iran has fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel.

There was no immediate report of casualties in the attack late Tuesday. Israel said it intercepted many of the missiles, and officials in Washington said U.S. destroyers assisted in Israel’s defense. Israel has told southern Lebanese communities near the border to leave after starting what it called a limited ground operation against Hezbollah targets that pose an immediate threat to communities in northern Israel. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning Monday to Iran, which backs Hezbollah and Hamas.

With this moment, I asked Strosberg where he finds hope.

"Obviously from God, but we also have to look at history and realize the role that we play in the destiny," Strosberg said. "Israel has to stop heeding the calls of a ceasefire. It has to do its job to protect its civilians. It's a very, very hard job, and this is the moment of history we're in right now. We have to take an active role to ensure that tomorrow will be better than it is today."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

