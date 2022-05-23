'It's what life is all about:' Stroke survivor hosts yoga class at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A stroke survivor now teaches a yoga class at a Nashville hospital to thank the nurses and doctors who saved her life.

For patients like Tameka Eggleston, waking up in the neuro ICU was a shock.

"To be able to be here at what was seemingly the worst part of my life, and to have people who did not know me but cared for me like family, it was huge," Eggleston said.

In 2020, Eggleston was hospitalized at TriStar Skyline Medical Center for a stroke and aneurysm.

"For a while coming out of the bed, I was in a walker," Eggleston said. "I had to remember how to walk again."

She taught the yoga class for stroke awareness month.

A stroke survivor has come back to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to teach a yoga class. Tears were shed as she hugged some of the nurses and doctors who helped save her life. Now, she’s giving back to them— a little bit of peace during their hectic day @nc5 pic.twitter.com/nQZqNqnL3Y — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) May 23, 2022

"For me, it’s the example of being able to pick up all of the broken and scattered pieces and recreate how I put them back together," Eggleston said.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Robbi Franklin said she's lucky to be alive.

"I was one of many providers being able to care for her, so being able to complete that circle and help other people, it's what life is all about if you ask me," Franklin said.