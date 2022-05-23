Watch
News

Actions

'It's what life is all about:' Stroke survivor hosts yoga class at hospital

Yoga at TriStar Skyline Medical Center
Alexandra Koehn
Stroke survivor teaches yoga at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Yoga at TriStar Skyline Medical Center
Posted at 5:24 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 18:24:05-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A stroke survivor now teaches a yoga class at a Nashville hospital to thank the nurses and doctors who saved her life.

For patients like Tameka Eggleston, waking up in the neuro ICU was a shock.

"To be able to be here at what was seemingly the worst part of my life, and to have people who did not know me but cared for me like family, it was huge," Eggleston said.

In 2020, Eggleston was hospitalized at TriStar Skyline Medical Center for a stroke and aneurysm.

"For a while coming out of the bed, I was in a walker," Eggleston said. "I had to remember how to walk again."

She taught the yoga class for stroke awareness month.

"For me, it’s the example of being able to pick up all of the broken and scattered pieces and recreate how I put them back together," Eggleston said.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Robbi Franklin said she's lucky to be alive.

"I was one of many providers being able to care for her, so being able to complete that circle and help other people, it's what life is all about if you ask me," Franklin said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap