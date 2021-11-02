'It’s why I was put on this earth' TikTok star delivers LEGO sets to sick kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now in Nashville, a TikTok star has been driving around the country in an RV for months to drops off LEGO sets to hospitalized children.

“What’s up everybody? My name’s Russell Cassevah — three-time Guinness World Record holder for walking across Lego bricks barefoot, and the second time I found my purpose in life, and I started Little Bricks Charity," he said in a live video when he arrived in the city.

Cassevah's goal revolves around delivering LEGO sets to children who have cancer through his hospital tour. Since there’s visitor restrictions at most hospitals, some families post their heartwarming response to TikTok. This trip he went to 13 hospitals, gave out more than $50,000 worth of LEGOs and helped nearly 4,000 kids.

"I quit my job, so I cashed in my 401(k) so I can pay myself for the next year," Cassevah said. "I’m going at this until the day I die. It’s why I was put on this earth."

But Cassevah was met with his own conundrum as he rolled into the state. When he arrived in Tennessee, his RV carrying the LEGO sets died. In an emotional TikTok video, Cassevah explained his brakes went out and was looking for the fastest repair man in sight.

"My gut reaction was are you kidding me?" Cassevah said. "I was just trying to do good. Why are things like this happening? But I do feel everything happens for a reason, maybe I’m supposed to be in Nashville for one extra day, meet one extra person and have that one extra conversation."

In response, his social media followers jumped into action and found him a U-Haul, so he packed up the LEGO sets in anticipation for delivery. He said a bump in the road won't stop him from dropping off LEGOs for children at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

"I’ll be darned if a few bad breaks are gonna stop me from finishing this off," Cassevah said.

In the end, he said helping kids who are sick makes all the trouble worth it.

"It’s not just the LEGO, it’s the community,” Cassevah said. “But the LEGO for kids in hospitals — it provides them a sense of control in and uncontrollable environment."

Next, he's going home to Virginia to regroup for his next adventure. You can donate and learn more here.

You can find his TikTok handle under ‘littlebrickscharityguy.’