IVF bill introduced in Tennessee legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the wake of a controversial court decision in Alabama about in-vitro fertilization, now a bill in Tennessee seeks to clarify our state's abortion law.

It was before the Alabama Supreme Court's decision classifying frozen embryos as children that Rep. Harold Love (D-Nashville) already introduced a bill addressing the same controversial issues.

The bill says under Tennessee law, the use of contraceptives and disposing of embryos resulting from in-vitro fertilization are not forms of abortion.

"We want to make sure we are very clear about what the current law does and what it does not do," Love said.

Love said at first he was concerned about what could happen in Tennessee after he saw the Alabama Supreme Court's controversial ruling, but then he heard several state republicans voice their support for IVF.

"This bill is along party lines, drawing consensus of both sides of the aisle," Love said.

Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) was one of those lawmakers speaking out against the Alabama court's decision last week.

"I just want to make sure that we're pro-life all the way, and I don't know how pro-life that was," Faison said.

Love's bill is set to start making its way through committees next week.