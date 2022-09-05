Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint raising funds during Suicide Prevention Awareness Week

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — September 4 kicks off the first day of Suicide Prevention Awareness Week.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, suicide was among the top 9 leading causes of death for people ages 10-64.

Experts say it's an important time to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health care and it's the reason why Jack Brown's Burger and Beer Joint is shedding light on the topic and serving beer for a cause.

Starting today until September 10, one dollar from every Rogue Honey Kolsch can sold, will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

It's a cause especially important to the restaurant after losing an employee to suicide earlier this year.

"Being more vocal about the struggles that we deal with daily either within ourselves, or people we care about, or people we hear about is very important. And our goal is to decrease the amount of suicides world wide, because each loss hurts everyone. We are a family not just withing Jack Brown's but within the world and we need to take our lives more seriously," Mallory Gambill, with Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint, said.

The fundraiser is taking place across the region and includes the restaurant locations in Murfreesboro, Edgehill, Germantown and Cincinnati.

For more resources for yourself or those who may be at risk for suicide you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's website HERE.