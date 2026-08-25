Jackson man charged in Bells killing, linked to separate homicide

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Jackson man was indicted by a Crockett County Special Grand Jury after multiple law enforcement agencies connected him to a homicide in Bells. During the investigation, authorities developed information linking him to a separate homicide on Aug. 20 in Jackson, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Corey Houge was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and multiple firearm charges. He is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

TBI agents joined detectives from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Shahed Rana Mohsin, who was found dead at a business in the 5000 block of Highway 412 in Bells.

Investigators located Houge on Sunday near Lawrence Switch Road in Jackson. Houge was also wanted by the Jackson Police Department for an aggravated robbery and homicide that occurred Aug. 20 at Ridgecrest Cellars.