Jacob Clare pleads not guilty to kidnapping, sexual abuse charges in California

SANTA ANA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect in an Amber Alert that spanned across Kentucky, Tennessee and California faced a judge on Wednesday.

Jacob Clare is charged in California with kidnapping and several charges surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor after authorities said he took his 3-year-old son and a teenager across the country last month. On Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty.

He is facing additional kidnapping charges in Tennessee and Kentucky.

An Amber alert was issued for Noah Clare and a nationwide search followed. They were all eventually found in southern California weeks later.

Clare is scheduled to appear in a California court again in January.