NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Just four months ago, James Shaw Jr. wrestled a gun away from a shooter inside an Antioch Waffle House. Now, he's using his voice to help end the violence.

Shaw stopped by NewsChannel 5 This Morning on Friday, where he previewed Sunday’s “Come Together Day,” which kicks off his James Shaw Jr. Foundation.

The event gets underway at 2 p.m. at Tennessee State University. Shaw encouraged the community to attend and said several Metro police and firefighters will be there – as well as players with the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Sounds and Nashville Predators.

“When you think of Nashville, I want you to see that reflection at ‘Come Together Day,’” he said. “If you want to be involved, come out, have fun, use your voice. Come and be active… and be a part of the crowd.”

When asked about the recent court hearing – in which Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial – Shaw said it’s difficult to talk about because people are still grieving.

