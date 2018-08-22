Reinking Deemed Mentally Incompetent For Trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The man accused of killing four people and injuring others at a Waffle House in Antioch is not competent to stand trial, a judge ruled.

Medical experts previously deemed Travis Reinking to be mentally unstable and unfit to stand trial. He appeared in court Wednesday where a judge ordered him to be placed in a mental health facility until he is competent to stand trial.

He's expected to be moved this afternoon.

Prosecutor Roger Moore said this hearing is to determine Reinking’s current state of mind – not his mental state during the shooting.

Psychologist Rena Isen spoke with Reinking prior to the hearing and testified that he's not competent to stand trial, saying he's been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Reinking has been accused of fatally shooting Taurean Sanderlin, Joe Perez, DeEbony Groves and Akilah Dasilva and injuring several others back in April at a Waffle House.

Read: These Are The Victims Of The Antioch Waffle House Shooting

He faces four counts of criminal homicide and four counts of attempted homicide.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said he used an AR-15 rifle that he got from his father before the shooting.

On August 9, the deputy district attorney filed a motion, saying Reinking was unfit to go to trial and in need of "judicial hospitalization".

If the judge agrees, Reinking would stay in custody and receive treatment for his medical condition with the intention of going to trial in the future.

Full Coverage:

Waffle House Shooting