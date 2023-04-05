Janae Edmondson Benefit happening Wednesday in Smyrna.

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community members are coming together Wednesday to support Janae Edmondson. She lost both of her legs after she was hit by a car in February.

According to a GoFundMe, at the end of March Janae was headed home and she will continue therapy as she continues to heal.

The Light Up the Night Benefit for Janae Edmondson is being supported by the Middle Tennessee Volleyball Club and the town of Smyrna.

*Please note venue change* The Town of Smyrna is proud to support this upcoming event hosted by Mid Tn Volleyball at Smyrna High School. Event details are listed below. We invite the community to come out and support Janae. pic.twitter.com/t3816u0lfo — Town of Smyrna (@TownofSmyrnaTN) March 30, 2023

The benefit starts tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Smyrna High School.

At the event, businesses are encouraged to light up their business with purple lights, and people are also encouraged to wear purple.

Rhonda Ross with the Middle Tennessee volleyball club said they are asking the community to pray for her, her family and her teammates. Smyrna's Mayor is encouraging people to attend, saying Janae has a long road to recovery.

