NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During this week's prime-time hearing of the January 6th Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, it was revealed that former President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani called both Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to try to convince them to delay the certification of the election won by President Biden.

The January 6th Committee members said Giuliani called other senators and Congressmen as well, comprising Trump's closest political allies on the evening of January 6th, in the hour before the joint session of Congress was to meet to certify the election results and President Joe Biden's victory.

While the calls between Tennessee's senators and the President weren't discussed at the hearing, the committee did release the voicemail Giuliani left for Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama).

"This is Rudy Guiliani, the President's lawyer," Guiliani says in the voicemail. "I'm calling because I want to discuss how they're trying to rush this hearing, and how we need you to slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you."

While first saying they would not vote to certify the election results, after seeing the assault on the U.S. Capitol, both Blackburn and Hagerty changed their minds, voting to certify at the session that stretched into early next morning.

"I do think the two senators ultimately changed their mind because they could sense that the public response to what happened on the hill that day meant that they better go ahead and certify," said Pat Nolan, NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst.