January is FINALLY over! Why psychologists say the first month of the year feels so long

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday is finally the first day of February, and if you feel like January is always the longest month of the year, you are not alone.

Doctors said the fact that it comes after the holidays plays a role. The months fly by leading up to Christmas and New Years, and you are busy with family and friends. Then January comes and it all just stops.

Adding to the slump is the cold weather and gray days.

Mental Health America said we are not getting out as often and we are not getting our daily dose of Vitamin D from the sun. which can lead to symptoms of depression.

Doctors suggest turning on more lights in your home, create an environment that gets you more energized.

Even if you have to drag yourself out, Dr. America Paredes with Mental Health America said sometimes it is worth it to just get out of the house.

"Which is hard to do because you want to be in a place of comfort and kind of sit and be in this little cocoon. But that doesn't do us a lot of good when we are struggling to just maintain a routine," said Dr. Paredes.