Jared Curtis scores 3 touchdowns as freshman QB helps Vanderbilt beat Delaware 35-26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jared Curtis ran for two touchdowns and threw his first career touchdown pass as Vanderbilt needed a 21-point third quarter to beat Delaware 35-26 on Saturday.

Curtis came off the bench as the freshman took a big step toward claiming the starting quarterback job for Vanderbilt (2-0) after Blaze Berlowitz struggled. Coach Clark Lea went back and forth with both Curtis and Berlowitz in the first half with Delaware (1-1) taking a 17-14 halftime lead.

Vanderbilt had a second straight game blocking a kick and returning it for a touchdown. This time, Austin Howard blocked the punt and recovered it for the score in the third quarter.

Vanderbilt's mistake-filled first half contributed to the Commodores trailing 17-14 at half. Berlowitz returned with 1:29 left to go in the second quarter and attempted a hurdle over a Delaware defender and ended up fumbling the ball, resulting in a turnover. With 17 seconds left to go in the half, Tyler Ebel's punt was blocked and returned by Bryson Graves for a Delaware touchdown that put the Fighting Hens up at halftime on the road.

Vanderbilt's defense also made its presence known with six sacks by five different players, including CJ Heard, Nick Rinaldi, Miles Capers, Carson Lawrence and Edwin Kolenge; 11 tackles for loss, and an interception each by Martel Hight and Cayden Daniels.

The takeaway

Delaware: The Fighting Blue Hens had an edge on time of possession, but they have to protect better on the offensive line. They gave up six sacks.

Vanderbilt: Berlowitz started his second straight game. But he was 3 of 9 for 29 yards passing, and he lost a fumble late in the second quarter near midfield trying to hurdle a Delaware defender.