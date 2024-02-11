Jeep Club raises money for Clarksville tornado victims

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite the rain, dozens made it out to a Murfreesboro fundraiser for Clarksville tornado victims Saturday afternoon.

Put on by the Nashville Jeep Club, Crazylike Offroad, and Outlaw Offroad Nashville, the "Show and Shine" featured food trucks, raffles and all kinds of Jeeps on display.

The groups raised close to $3,700 to give to the Mosaic Church in Clarksville.

The church plans to use the money to help victims of the Dec. 9 tornadoes with whatever they might need, saying every little bit helps.

"We've been able to help families who needed rent for while their homes are being repaired, or while they've been displaced, waiting on insurance companies. We've been able to help families get groceries and...necessities to try to make a terrible situation a little bit better," said Devin Daley with Mosaic Church.

The church was on the front lines helping storm victims since December.

If you want to donate or volunteer, you can learn more on the Mosaic Church website.