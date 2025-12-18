Jelly Roll among the 33 granted pardons by Governor Bill Lee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Thursday, Governor Bill Lee announced he will be granting executive clemency to 33 individuals, including that of Jelly Roll.

"After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 33 individuals executive clemency,” said Gov. Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

Jelly Roll was convicted of aggravated robbery at the age of 16, in which he was charged as an adult.

"I never want to overlook the fact that it was a heinous crime," he told Billboard back in 2023. "This is a grown man looking back at a 16-year-old kid that made the worst decision that he could have made in life and people could have got hurt and, by the grace of God, thankfully, nobody did."

He was sentenced to eight years in prison and seven years of probation.

In April, the Tennessee Board of Parole recommended a pardon Jelly Roll.

