Jelly Roll, Sam Hunt, and more to take the field for 4th annual Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Softball Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Folds of Honor TN returns with its 4th annual Rock 'n Jock Celebrity Softball Game at First Horizon Park on Monday night.

The first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. Get ready for the electrifying showdown as the hottest musicians, professional athletes, comedians, influencers, honorary military and first responders go head-to-head in the upcoming game. Tickets can be found here.

Celebrity players include: Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Brett Young, ERNEST, Raelynn, Charles Esten, Mitchell TenPenny, Chris Lane, Danae Hays, Julia Cole, Warren Zeiders, John Crist, Ashley Cooke, Shawn Booth, Jeremy Looper and a special performance of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood during the 7th Inning Stretch.

Folds of Honor TN, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen military members and first responders, is teaming up with companies dedicated to making a positive impact who champion various charitable initiatives and community outreach programs.

The game is made possible by the generous support of the returning title sponsor Jockey International, Inc., and other supporting sponsors such as LKQ Corp and Budweiser who ensure the impact of the game extends far beyond the field.

“As a brand deeply rooted in family values and tradition, Jockey is proud to return as the title sponsor of Rock 'N Jock for the second year,” said Tom Hutchison, vice president of marketing at Jockey. “Supporting Folds of Honor is a natural extension of our dedication to those who serve, as a way to honor their sacrifices and ensure their families receive the support they deserve."

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and attendees can expect an action-packed game, autograph opportunities, and a special appearance from the Budweiser Clydesdales.