MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just two weeks after narrowly losing Tennessee's governor's race to Republican Marsha Blackburn, Democrat Jerri Green is launching another campaign — this time for a seat in the state Senate.

Green, a Memphis City Council member, announced Wednesday that she's running for Tennessee Senate District 31 in an upcoming special election.

The seat is currently held by Republican Brent Taylor, who won Tennessee's 9th Congressional District race earlier this month.

"I told you on election night that our work would continue," Green wrote in a Facebook post announcing her campaign.

Green said she spent the past year traveling across Tennessee and hearing from voters concerned about the cost of living, affordable health care and public schools.

The announcement follows a close gubernatorial election in which Blackburn defeated Green by fewer than three percentage points.

Green now hopes to flip the Republican-held Senate seat and help Democrats chip away at the GOP's supermajority in the state legislature.

Republican Kemp Conrad, a former Memphis City Council member, has also announced plans to run for the seat. A date for the special election has not yet been announced.

Green acknowledged the short timeframe for the special election and said her campaign would need to organize quickly.

"We still have these issues to work on. And I'm ready to continue our fight," Green wrote.

"I told you I wasn't going anywhere. This is the proof."