Jillian Ludwig's family pushes NJ to adopt law protecting public from violent offenders deemed incompetent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly three years after Belmont University freshman Jillian Ludwig was killed by a stray bullet near campus in Nashville, her family is pushing to bring legislation similar to Tennessee's "Jillian's Law" to their home state of New Jersey.

The proposal, now introduced in the New Jersey state house, would require institutional commitment for certain violent offenders found incompetent to stand trial — specifically those charged with violent crimes like murder or aggravated assault. Under the measure, persons found incompetent to stand trial by two expert evaluators would be required to be committed.

This past March, the man responsible for Jillian's death pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 38 years in prison without parole.

Her mother, Jessica Ludwig, said the resolution of that case brought complicated emotions.

"It's a relief that that battle, particularly is is over in Nashville. You know, mixed feelings on it. I don't feel like it was enough justice, but it was enough for us to put it behind us," Jessica said.

But putting it behind them, she said, does not mean stopping.

"What happened to her was so unjust and unnecessary, and we just can't let this happen to anybody else," said Jessica.

Jillian was 18 years old and had only recently moved to Nashville when she was killed in November 2023. Her family subsequently helped push for "Jillian's Law" in Tennessee, which requires institutional commitment for certain violent offenders found incompetent to stand trial.

Now, with a team of volunteers, Jessica is leading the effort to pass a similar law in New Jersey.

"I have a team of volunteers, and I mean, what better next place to start than our own home state of New Jersey?"

Supporters of the New Jersey proposal say the legislation serves a dual purpose.

"It's not just to keep the public safe; it's also to get these people the help that they need," Jessica said.

The Ludwig family hopes to build bipartisan support for the New Jersey measure, similar to what helped pass Jillian's Law in Tennessee.

Beyond the legislative push, Jillian's memory lives on through the Rae of Light Foundation, which she helped start while she was alive. The foundation funds music education opportunities — helping students afford instruments and lessons they otherwise couldn't access.

"Jill started this mission when she was alive. She wanted others to have the same access to music education that you know could be so life-changing," Jessica said.

For Jessica, continuing both efforts is about honoring who her daughter was — and protecting other families from the pain her own now carries.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.