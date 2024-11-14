Jillian Ludwig's family sued several in Nashville for $50 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The parents of Jillian Ludwig have filed a $50 million lawsuit against many in Nashville, including Belmont University and different entities within Metro.

Jillian, 18, died a year ago on Nov. 7. Her life ended after a stray bullet struck and killed her in Edgehill Community Gardens Park near Belmont University, where she was a freshman student. She lay there for an hour before anyone found her.

Her family has sued the Metro Development and Housing Agency, a gun supplier, doctors who mentally evaluated the man suspected of killing Jillian, and the suspect himself — Shaquille Taylor.

Taylor had been declared mentally incompetent from previous crimes, which allowed him to return to his normal life outside of jail. In May 2023, he was released from custody after three court-appointed psychologists deemed him incompetent to stand trial, but also found he didn't pose an imminent threat to himself or others. Before her death in September 2023, Taylor was charged with auto theft and released on bail, but an arrest warrant was issued for him when he failed to show up in court.

Jillian's parents, Matthew and Jessica Ludwig, wrote in the lawsuit that their daughter's life ended due to negligence and recklessness.

I am going to break down this 24-page lawsuit, which has nearly a dozen defendants.

Who the defendants are

The Ludwigs are suing the following:



MDHA

A security employed to secure the MDHA property

Metro government

A police officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department

Belmont University

the state of Tennessee

Doctors who evaluated the suspect Shaquille Taylor

A security agent for Belmont University

A gun supplier

suspect Shaquille Taylor

Who the suspect is

Taylor, 30, has an intellectual disability and language impairment, according to court records obtained by NewsChannel 5.

That determination meant he wasn't able to participate in a trial where he was accused of shooting into a car in 2021 off of Dickerson Pike where a 3-year-old and 1-year-old were in the back seat. He admitted to detectives in 2021 that he did it.

Taylor was the co-defendant in the case, and he was originally charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. By law, Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton had to dismiss the case because he was deemed incompetent.

"In my opinion, Mr. Taylor does not possess adjudicative competence due to his intellectual disability and language impairment," Dr. Mary Elizabeth Wood wrote in a forensic assessment report for the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Development Disabilities. "He understands the allegations and recognizes that his liberty interests as the accused are at risk. He was easily confused with basic questions. There was limited ability to provide his attorney with relevant information about his case."

The evaluation by Dr. Wood wasn't the only one Taylor underwent. In 2010, when Taylor was a teenager, he was referred to the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities where doctors found he was "incompetent and not restorable," meaning his disability couldn't get better. The report in 2010 determined that Taylor had an intellectual disability from being born with pneumonia that led to an infection in his brain, according to court documents.

His mother, Tondalayia Cox, testified that Taylor functioned "on a kindergarten level."

What the suit tells us about the defendants

The Ludwig family, in the suit, said that Belmont University had a duty to its students to inform them about the areas of campus around them, including those that frequently face crime.

"Belmont University knew, or should have known, that certain sections of Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, were in close

proximity high crime areas and was an unsafe area to visit," the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit explained that Taylor was living at the MDHA property adjacent to the park. They also sued an unidentified security guard who served the MDHA property.

They also sued an MNPD police officer, who they said in the suit didn't investigate the area when the gunshots were fired in the park.

In the lawsuit, the Ludwig family discovered a mental evaluation where Taylor said understood the 2023 charges against him.

Because of that, the suit spells out why they chose to sue Jenny Matthai, Michael Loftin and Mary Elizabeth Wood, who helped determine Taylor's level of competency. The three of them are employed by the state and Metro, according to the suit.

"(They) further knew while Taylor was in their custody and control that he had a specific history of violence and gun violence. Further, (they) knew or should have known in the exercise of sound professional judgment that Taylor would likely harm others if released."

The Ludwig family is also suing a gun supplier. It wasn't clear at the time of the shooting who Taylor obtained, because his criminal history does contain convicted felonies. It is unlawful for a felon to purchase a firearm. The family said in the suit that the gun supplier didn't run a background check on Taylor to see if he was a felon.

Jillian's law

Jillian's family pushed for state law to change since her death, and they were successful.

This year, the law changed to say those found unfit would have to receive inpatient or outpatient treatment. The court would have to keep up with their progress. That person would also never be allowed to own a firearm again. If that person were able to regain competency, the person's criminal proceedings would restart, meaning they would have to stand before the court for the offense.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth sponsored the bill. He and Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, worked on this legislation after Jillian died.

Her parents stood in the House gallery with a portrait of Jillian in their hands when the bill passed.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.