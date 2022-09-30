Joe Chambers, of the Musicians Hall of Fame, dies in Nashville

Joe Chambers — who was a founder of the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville — has died.

He died peacefully in Nashville on Sept. 28, his family and friends reported.

"The Museum was Joe's passion and joy," museum officials wrote on social media. "During his entire illness, he could not stop talking about how thankful he was for all those who visited the Museum, watched the Museum's YouTube channel, or supported the Museum in any way. He was so thankful for all of you."

In lieu of flowers, donate to the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum.