Watch Now
News

Actions

Joe Chambers, of the Musicians Hall of Fame, dies in Nashville

Steve Cropper, Joe Chambers
Al Wagner/Al Wagner/Invision/AP
Steve Cropper, left, accepts his plaque from Joe Chambers at Music City Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony at Walk of Fame Park on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015, in Nashville, TN (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
Steve Cropper, Joe Chambers
Posted at 9:33 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 22:51:13-04

Joe Chambers — who was a founder of the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville — has died.

He died peacefully in Nashville on Sept. 28, his family and friends reported.

"The Museum was Joe's passion and joy," museum officials wrote on social media. "During his entire illness, he could not stop talking about how thankful he was for all those who visited the Museum, watched the Museum's YouTube channel, or supported the Museum in any way. He was so thankful for all of you."

In lieu of flowers, donate to the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap