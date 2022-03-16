Joe Clyde Daniels Case: Jury selection to begin Wednesday in the trial of Krystal Daniels

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jury selection will begin in the trial of Krystal Daniels on Wednesday morning.

The Dickson County mother is charged in connection to the disappearance of her 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels.

Joe Clyde's father Joseph Daniels is currently serving life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering his son last summer.

The 5-year-old disappeared from the family's home in Dickson in April 2018. He is presumed dead. Joe Clyde’s body has never been found to this day.

Krystal is not charged with homicide, but if convicted of all the charges she could face decades behind bars.

She’s charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment, conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, making false reports to an officer and tampering with evidence.

Jurors will be chosen from Stewart County and brought in for the trial.

NewsChannel 5 has learned the evidence and witnesses will be very similar to what we saw in the father’s trial.

It’s also highly unlikely Krystal will take the stand in her own defense and there’s no indication that Krystal knows or will share the location of her son’s body.

She claims not to know.

We've also learned her husband Joseph is not expected to testify at her trial. The evidence phase of the trial should begin on Thursday.