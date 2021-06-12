Watch
LIVE: Jury deliberations continue in Joseph Daniels trial

Posted at 8:43 AM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 10:15:12-04

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jury deliberations are continuing for a second day in the trial of Joseph Daniels.

Jurors began deliberating Friday afternoon, and after a couple of hours asked to watch portions of Daniels' recanted confession again.

Part of the video re-watched by the jury focused on Alex, Joe Clyde's half-brother who testified to witnessing Joseph beat Joe and carry his body down the street.

The court adjourned shortly after 8 p.m. and deliberations resumed at 9 a.m.

