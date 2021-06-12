LIVE: Jury deliberations continue in Joseph Daniels trial

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jury deliberations are continuing for a second day in the trial of Joseph Daniels.
Gavel-to-gavel coverage is available in the video above on desktops and mobile, and on the Top Stories page of the app.
Jurors began deliberating Friday afternoon, and after a couple of hours asked to watch portions of Daniels' recanted confession again.
Part of the video re-watched by the jury focused on Alex, Joe Clyde's half-brother who testified to witnessing Joseph beat Joe and carry his body down the street.
The court adjourned shortly after 8 p.m. and deliberations resumed at 9 a.m.
Day 9 thread for the Joseph Daniels Murder Trial.— Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) June 12, 2021
The thread begins here.
Could today be the day we get a verdict? We shall see.
Watch our gavel to gavel coverage on @nc5 Facebook, @NC5_PLUS, the website and streaming apps. pic.twitter.com/sKqiX7kj67
