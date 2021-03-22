Joe Clyde Daniels case: Prosecutors to decide which parent will stand trial first

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are new developments in the high-profile Joe Clyde Daniels case. This comes just weeks before a trial.

Both parents are charged in the case. It was thought the two parents would stand trial together but Joseph and Krystal Daniels will almost certainly be tried apart. It looks like the mother will go first.

Joe Clyde disappeared from his Dickson home three years ago when he was 5 years old. His remains have never been found, but authorities do consider him to be dead.

The parents are locked up on a $1 million bond each. The father Joseph has been charged with homicide and the mother Krystal with aggravated child neglect.

"In this case, they will probably go with Mrs. Daniels because it is the easier case to prove the child abuse versus murder," said legal analyst Nick Leonardo.

He said which case goes first is the prosecution's decision to make and there are three factors pointing to the mother.

First, there's a better chance of proving child neglect without a body than proving homicide.

Second, Krystal Daniels actually is seeking a speedy trial.

Third, she can then serve as a witness against Joseph Daniel on the more serious charge.

"Some of the strongest evidence the state has are statements that each of them have made about the other," said Leonardo.

Keep in mind, there is little or no physical evidence to even prove that Joe Clyde is dead.

Testing on some final samples of hairs found on a shovel at the family home came back negative for the little boy.

So the key to making the case against Joseph Daniels for killing the child may well rest on the testimony of his wife.

To get that, they must try her first, perhaps cut a deal and then have Krystal Daniels testify to what she's already told the TBI - That she witnessed Joseph Daniels beating the little boy the night he disappeared.

A motion hearing to sort all this out is set for early next month. The first trial will begin on June 1.