Joe Clyde Daniels: Search For Missing Boy Enters Day 3
DICKSON, Tenn. - Day three of the search for Joe Clyde Daniels gets underway Friday in Dickson County.
The 5-year-old was last seen Tuesday night when his parents put him to bed at their residence on Garners Creek Road.
Joe Clyde, who is non-verbal and has autism, has a history of sneaking out of his home.
Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe confirmed that there was a reported sighting of a boy matching his description late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning walking near the road by his house.
Bledsoe said the TBI spoke with the witness and they believe the report is valid.
If you’d like to help in the search, volunteers have been gathering at 9 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church on Highway 70 in Dickson.
Volunteers will be bussed out to the search site and paired up with professionals, where they’ll search about a two-mile radius. Be sure and dress appropriately.
NewsChannel 5 reporter Nick Beres spoke with Joe Clyde's father on Thursday and he said they are heartbroken.
Many have wondered why Joe's parents haven't joined search crews to look for their boy, but Daniels said investigators suggested he and his wife not take part because their scent might distract the K-9 units from the similar scent left by their son.
