Joelton family offers room in home to tornado victims

JOELTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Joelton family is offering a room up to tornado-stricken family who might need it this holiday season.

Heather and Michael Carver have a large home with a sizable spare room to house a family who doesn't have anywhere else to go.

The family wants to help out people in need and realized they had space for up to four people. So, Heather Carver put a call out on Facebook for any needy family. The post was shared more than 3,000 times.

However, nobody has claimed the room yet. They've had several inquiries, but people either made other arrangements, or couldn't commit to living in Tennessee due to work.

"I wanted to make sure if there was somebody out there with kids that they could have some kind of a normal Christmas where they could wake up and there would be presents and they could have a safe place to be," Heather Carver said.

The room is 22x16 feet wide and has a private bathroom. Heather Carver said she believes she can fit four beds in the room if she needs too.

"If they have kids, kids are welcome, even if they have pets, we don't mind," she said. "The house is designed for basically, kids and pets. They're welcome to come and stay."

They have several dogs, but there's plenty of space. The family is also wary of tornadoes, with several either going through Joelton or nearby in recent years.

They've got a bunker that can fit at least 20 people if the need arises.

"We generally have the ability to help the folks that need the help. It's just overall general way of life for us, really," Michael Carver said.

The Carver's construction business also sent a truck full of tarps and gloves up to Kentucky disaster sites for people to use.

