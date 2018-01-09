John Dickerson Named New Co-Host Of 'CBS This Morning'

NEW YORK - CBS News has announced that anchor John Dickerson has been named the new co-host of “CBS This Morning," joining Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell. 

Dickerson took the anchor's chair on "Face the Nation" in June 2015, CBS News reports.

"John's impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News," said David Rhodes, president of CBS News.

Dickerson begins anchoring on Wednesday. 

