John Dickerson Named New Co-Host Of 'CBS This Morning'

NEW YORK - CBS News has announced that anchor John Dickerson has been named the new co-host of “CBS This Morning," joining Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell.

Dickerson took the anchor's chair on "Face the Nation" in June 2015, CBS News reports.

It’s official. @JDickerson will be joining @NorahODonnell and @GayleKing at the table in Studio 57 as our new co-host, starting Wednesday. #JohnJoinsThisMorning https://t.co/xafoLx6pl7 — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 9, 2018

"John's impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News," said David Rhodes, president of CBS News.

Dickerson begins anchoring on Wednesday.