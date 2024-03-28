Join in on the EGGciting fun at the Nashville Zoo's annual Eggstravaganzoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday, join in on all of the EGGciting fun for the annual Eggstravaganzoo at the Nashville Zoo!
From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., children 2 to 12-years-old can enjoy a fun easter egg hunt, as well as face painting, meet the Easter bunny, and learn more about the animals at the zoo.
There are different time slots for easter egg hunts and age groups are divided up with 4 and under being every half hour, and 5-12 year-olds having their hunts on the hour.
People have to reserve their time slots ahead of time on the Nashville Zoo website.
Watch the player above for a sneak peak of all that's in store for Saturday!
