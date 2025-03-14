Join the fundraiser, silent auction helping with Immanuel Gilmore's road to recovery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 17-year-old Immanuel Gilmore was paralyzed during a wrestling match, but his faith that he'll walk again one day has remained strong.

Immanuel and his family are currently in Atlanta at the Shepherd Center, one of the best rehabilitation facilities for his injury.

He's now receiving treatment and therapy. If you're looking to help Immanuel and his family, there's a comedy fundraiser and silent auction happening at the end of March.

The event will take place Sunday, March 30 at 4 p.m. at the Real Life Sango Church Auditorium.

Right now, the fundraiser really needs sponsors and items for the silent auction. You can buy tickets to the event, become a sponsor or donate at this link.

There is also a GoFundMe supporting Immanuel on his road to recovery. You can find that here.

