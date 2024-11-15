Join Trisha Yearwood and friends at the Ryman for the inaugural Band as One concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets are on sale now for what is sure to be a big night!

Coming up in March, you can join Trisha Yearwood and friends at the Ryman Auditorium for the inaugural Band as One Concert to celebrate and honor those who have undergone a breast cancer journey.

Band as One is Susan G. Komen’s largest benefit concert, taking place on March 26. Get your tickets now at Komen.org/BandasOne and join the fight to end breast cancer forever! #BandAsOne

