Join us in the Red Kettle Challenge as we ring the bells and take donations for the Salvation Army

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5's Red Kettle Challenge is taking place on Wednesday, December 6!
We hope you'll come see us at the Kroger on Franklin Road in Brentwood as we ring the bells and take donations for the Salvation Army's annual campaign.
This year, NewsChannel 5 is asking you to help us raise $1,000 to provide hope to families across our community and help stop the events that could lead to life changes that are not for the better.
If you can't make it, don't worry! You can donate online as well.
