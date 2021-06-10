Watch
News

Actions

Jones says 'stay tuned' as he proves he's still fast, strong

items.[0].image.alt
George Walker IV/AP
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones, right, stretches during NFL football practice Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Pool Photo via AP)
CORRECTION Titans Football
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 18:33:05-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Julio Jones turned 32 in February, missed seven games with a nagging hamstring issue in his 10th NFL season and now finds himself with a new team in the Tennessee Titans.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had a message Thursday for anyone doubting him. Jones says he knows what he has left in the tank and remains young, fast and strong.

Jones explained he missed seven games in 2020 with Atlanta because he didn’t take time to heal up properly and it was his decision to keep playing. He says anyone questioning his health should just stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now