Joseph Daniels to appear in court Tuesday in request for new trial

Joseph Daniels, who was convicted last year of killing his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde, will appear in court on Tuesday to ask a Dickson County judge for a new trial.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Sep 27, 2022
In June of 2021, Daniels was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. On Tuesday, his attorney will argue that the conviction should be thrown out, saying there was insufficient evidence to convict.

His attorney Jake Lockert says there were several reversible errors made at the trial last summer. For instance, Lockert says the judge never should have allowed the jury to hear Daniel's confession which he says was coerced.

Prosecutors will say Daniels was properly convicted.

These arguments will be made before Judge David Wolfe, who presided over the trial last year.

The judge will make the ruling and it's very likely the request for a new trial will be denied. If that happens, Daniels will then take his case to the Appellate Court.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
