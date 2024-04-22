Joy Closet in Hopkinsville provides everything imaginable for foster parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are special projects in every community that each one of us feels personally drawn to. For me, it's the mission of Joy Closet in Hopkinsville.

I learned about them in 2022 when they were nominated for My Hero. This is a non profit that provides everything imaginable for foster parents in our region who get a baby, child or teen placement anytime, even in the middle of the night and need clothes,car seats to diapers or formula.

What started out in a small office within months grew to a larger 7,500 square foot space because the need to help foster children and families is so great in our region.

As I continue to follow their story I was honored to emcee their luncheon last Thursday where they've launched a new project: The Hope House.

It will be a designated home for children during what is an emotional/traumatic at times transition away from home to the state department of children services care, then to a foster home.

The home cost is $270,000 and your help can go a long way to making this a reality. Donations can be made to joycloset.org.