Judge Allows Businesses To Reopen After "Operation Candy Crush"
2:23 PM, Feb 16, 2018
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A judge ordered that multiple businesses would be able reopen after they were padlocked for selling candy containing CBD oil.
During Friday's initial hearing, the judge lifted temporary junction on the case.
The case was reset for March 19, and all businesses were allowed to operate until then.
The police operation, labeled “Operation Candy Crush” was announced Monday in Murfreesboro. Officials said the 23 stores were allegedly selling products resembling candy that contained a marijuana derivative.
It is legal to posses CBD in Tennessee, but only for patients who suffer from seizures and have a prescription.
Yet, advocates have come out against the operation, saying if the candy was made with CBD oil from hemp and instead of marijuana, those businesses should not have been shut down, according to a 2014 law.