Judge decides in favor of students with special needs, mask opt-out halted in Williamson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting Monday, students will have to wear a mask in public schools in Williamson County even if their parents opted them out for non-religious or medical reasons.

U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr. made the call on Friday after hearing from students with disabilities.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of a 13-year-old girl with down syndrome and a 7-year-old girl with Type 1 diabetes argued Williamson County school buildings and buses were not safe for students with special needs.