Judge decides in favor of students with special needs, mask opt-out halted in Williamson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting Monday, students will have to wear a mask in public schools in Williamson County even if their parents opted them out for non-religious or medical reasons.
U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr. made the call on Friday after hearing from students with disabilities.
A lawsuit filed on behalf of a 13-year-old girl with down syndrome and a 7-year-old girl with Type 1 diabetes argued Williamson County school buildings and buses were not safe for students with special needs.
In the judge's decision issued on Friday, it said as many as 13,231 children, nearly 32% of the student body, have opted out of Williamson County’s mask mandate and approximately 200 Franklin Special School District students, or 10% of the student body, have similarly opted out.
In August, Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order allowing parents and guardians to opt their student out of school mask mandates for any reason at all.
Stating the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County, including at plaintiffs’ schools, along with the significant number of students who have opted out, the judge ruled that the special needs community has been denied access to a safe, in-person education.
Parents are now prohibited from opting out of either the Williamson County Board of Education or Franklin Special School System’s mask mandates on a purely voluntary basis. The injunction is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5 when Lee's executive order is set to expire.
Conservative parent group Moms 4 Liberty Williamson County sent an email to subscribers after the judge's order. In the email, the group wrote "it is a parent's right to make this decision for their child, and not that of the school board or an activist judge."