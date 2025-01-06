Judge denies appeal for a new trial for Joseph Daniels after conviction for son's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A state appellate judge has denied an appeal for a new trial for Joseph Daniels, the man convicted of killing his 5-year-old son in Dickson County in 2018.

While the appeal was denied, the judge noted that Daniels' conviction was for second-degree murder and not first. His son, Joe Clyde, has never been found.

"Based on the foregoing, the judgments of the trial court are affirmed. However, as noted previously, the judgment form for count one erroneously reflects the Defendant was convicted of first-degree murder, and we remand count one for entry of corrected judgment to reflect the conviction offense of second-degree murder."

Daniels is currently serving a life sentence, and that conviction stands from 2021.

The appeal was filed based on the argument Daniels' confession was coerced during hours of questioning and should never have been allowed at trial.

The other issue is the guilty verdict came with no physical evidence — no blood, no murder weapon and no body — only the testimony from Joe Clyde's brother, who said he witnessed his dad beat the boy and carry him away.

Daniels can now appeal this decision to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

