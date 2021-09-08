Judge orders release of former Tennessee deputy charged in Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A U.S. magistrate judge has ordered the release of a former Williamson County deputy who was charged in the U.S. Capitol riot back in January.

A hearing for Ronald Colton McAbee was held on Wednesday following his August arrest on charges related to the insurrection. However, the government will appeal the order, so McAbee will remain in custody until at least Friday.

Investigators said body-worn cameras show McAbee, of Unionville, joining the attack against police officers in Washington, DC.

Video and photos from the attack on the Capitol show McAbee wearing a vest labeled "sheriff." He worked as a detention deputy for the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

He started in late November and was still in training in January. He worked there until late March.

McAbee was later indicted on the following charges: