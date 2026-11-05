Judge temporarily blocks Tennessee driver's license restrictions affecting DACA recipients, other immigrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just weeks ago, DACA recipients and other immigrants across Tennessee said they were walking into Driver Services Centers hoping to renew their driver's licenses and leaving empty-handed.

Now, some are walking back out with a license.

A Davidson County judge has temporarily blocked key parts of new Tennessee driver's license restrictions after the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition and six individual plaintiffs sued the state.

The court's November 2 temporary restraining order prevents the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security from refusing valid employment authorization documents and other federal documents as proof that certain noncitizens have federal authorization to be in the United States for a specific period.

NewsChannel 5 has been following the issue for weeks.

DACA recipients, people with Temporary Protected Status and others with federal immigration authorization reported being turned away while trying to renew their Tennessee driver's licenses.

One of them was Itzel Sanchez, a DACA recipient and mother of two.

"I'm 32. I'm a mom of two, a five-year-old and a two-year-old," Sanchez told NewsChannel 5. "Taking them to school... just working, just with my day-to-day grocery shopping, taking them to the museum."

For Sanchez, the issue wasn't simply losing a driver's license. It was potentially losing the ability to do many of the ordinary things that come with raising a family including working.

The lawsuit alleges Tennessee abruptly changed a longstanding practice of accepting work permits and other federal documents from people who are authorized by the federal government to remain in the country.

The plaintiffs challenged the change in court, arguing, among other claims, that the state implemented it without going through the proper rulemaking process.

On November 2, Chancellor Russell T. Perkins granted their request for a temporary restraining order. The order temporarily prevents the state from requiring a foreign passport, visa and approved I-94 or I-94W as the only acceptable documentation. It also prevents the state from refusing valid I-766 employment authorization documents and other federal documents for verification through the federal SAVE system.

Cali VanCleve, advocacy manager for TIRRC, said the organization has already heard from some people who were able to return to the renewal process.

"We have heard some reports of individuals being able to get through the process to renew their license and receiving a paper copy," VanCleve said.

But TIRRC cautions that implementation may not look the same immediately at every Driver Services Center.

Van Cleave said the people affected by the change include people working and raising families across Tennessee.

"They are our neighbors, healthcare workers, they are educators, faith leaders, and folks who really just are here and a really critical part of our community here in the state of Tennessee," VanCleve said.

The November 2 ruling is temporary. It does not resolve the underlying lawsuit or permanently strike down Tennessee's policy. Instead, the court granted temporary relief while the legal challenge continues.

TIRRC says people who were previously denied a renewal can try the process again. The organization is also asking anyone who continues to be turned away to report what happened so it can track how the court order is being implemented.

For people such as Sanchez, it means the answer at the DMV may be changing.

The final answer in court has yet to come.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com