Judges order construction on the Cumberland Natural Gas Pipeline to pause, just before it begins

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Construction was slated to begin this week, on a new natural gas pipeline that would run through Dickson, Houston and Stewart Counties. Then, a three judge panel ordered all work to pause.

Bob Baird is one of many landowners that have been vocal against the project coming near his property in Dickson County. We first met Bob back in 2023, when he and several other neighbors shared their concerns about the pipeline.

"It’s like the lonely voice screaming in the dark woods. Who’s listening to you?" said Baird.

Just behind his property, a 32 mile long, 30 inch wide natural gas pipeline is planned by the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, which is owned by energy giant Kinder Morgan. Baird worries that TVA power lines are too close by.

"We’ve got high tension wires that carry a tremendous amount of voltage, and you’re going to put a gas line underneath it. What could possibly go wrong?" he asked. "Our house, and our area, is within the explosion zone."

While the pipeline is owned and managed by the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, it's also key to the Tennessee Valley Authority's plan to shut down their current coal powered plant in Cumberland City and replace it with a natural gas combustion plant.

The three judge panel ordered all work on the pipeline to pause, until a full hearing could be held on a lawsuit from the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices, brought by the Southern Environmental Law Center. The court expressed concern about the pipeline crossing dozens of creeks and streams.

Photojournalist Bud Nelson and I visited one of the creeks that is slated for the pipeline to cross. Environmentalists are concerned, once you disturb the ecosystem, it may be impossible to get back.

"Blowing up parts of the stream, and that can cause lasting damage to the water quality and all the critters that live in those streams," said Amanda Garcia, Senior Attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Garcia says several endangered species could be at risk, given some of the construction methods that would be used. She's also deeply concerned about how many times the pipeline would cross waterways.

"It would cross streams and rivers, dozens of times along its route," said Garcia.

Bob says he's relieved that the project is on hold, but he isn't celebrating just yet.

"I was pleased, I was happy the court understood the petitions," said Baird. "It’s not over."

The hold could be lifted, or become indefinite, following the full hearing involving that three judge panel.

"They’ve got an issue on their hands, they need to come up with an acceptable solution," said Baird.

I wanted to know if this hold could impact the ability for TVA to move forward with phasing out their coal plant in Cumberland City, and replacing it with a natural gas plant. TVA declined to comment, saying they are not a direct party in this lawsuit and it would be inappropriate for them to respond.

I also reached out to Kinder Morgan, but so far I haven't heard back.

