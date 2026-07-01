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July 2026 Nashville Events Guide: Concerts, Festivals, Sports & More

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and last updated
Saturday, July 4, 2026
Independence Day 🇺🇸
America celebrates its 250th birthday this year with fireworks, festivals, parades and celebrations across the country.
Sunday, July 19, 2026
National Ice Cream Day
A sweet summer holiday dedicated to celebrating ice cream in all its forms.
Sunday, July 26, 2026
Parents’ Day
A day recognizing the important role parents play in families and communities.
Thursday, July 30, 2026
International Friendship Day
A global celebration of friendship, connection and community.

July 1, 2026

Sarah McLachlan – Better Broken Tour | FirstBank Amphitheater
Wednesday, July 1, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell.

July 3, 2026

Opry Celebrates America's 250th | Grand Ole Opry House
Friday, July 3, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Suzy Bogguss, Gary Mule Deer, Ashby Frank, Wendy Moten and Charlie Worsham. More artists to be announced.

July 4, 2026

Opry Celebrates America's 250th | Grand Ole Opry House
Saturday, July 4, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Gary Mule Deer, Dean Miller, Frank Ray, John Conlee and Connie Smith. More artists to be announced.

July 7, 2026

Pickin' on the Plaza with The Bankshafts | Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
The Bankshafts, a Nashville-based group blending modern country and traditional bluegrass, will perform a free concert on the PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium.
Sierra Hull | Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, July 7, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
Sierra Hull will perform as part of the Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights series.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Tuesday, July 7, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Niall Horan, Rhonda Vincent, Tommy Emmanuel, DEK of Hearts, Theo Lawrence, Karley Scott Collins and Charlie McCoy. More artists to be announced.

July 8, 2026

Bloc Party | Ryman Auditorium
Wednesday, July 8, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
Bloc Party will perform at Ryman Auditorium.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Wednesday, July 8, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Tenille Arts, William Beckmann and Patrick Droney. More artists to be announced.

July 9, 2026

Thomas Rhett & Niall Horan LIVE | GEODIS Park
Thursday, July 9, 2026 • 6 p.m.
Featuring Thomas Rhett, Niall Horan, Kashus Culpepper and Emily Ann Roberts.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Thursday, July 9, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Dustin Lynch, The Cleverlys and Ashley Kutcher. More artists to be announced.
An Evening With Harry Connick Jr. | Ryman Auditorium
Thursday, July 9, 2026 • 8 p.m.
Harry Connick Jr. will perform at Ryman Auditorium.

July 10, 2026

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Friday, July 10, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Erin Enderlin, Andrew Farriss, Madeline Merlo and Steve Wariner. More artists to be announced.

July 11, 2026

Air Supply (A Matter of Time Tour) | Ryman Auditorium
Saturday, July 11, 2026 • 8 p.m.
Air Supply will bring its A Matter of Time Tour to Ryman Auditorium.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Saturday, July 11, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Elizabeth Cook. More artists to be announced.

July 14, 2026

Pickin' on the Plaza with Wilson and Cross | Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Wilson and Cross will perform a free concert on the PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium.
The Infamous Stringdusters with The Last Revel | Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, July 14, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
The Infamous Stringdusters will perform as part of the Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights series.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Tuesday, July 14, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Jamey Johnson, Tracy Lawrence, Ruby Leigh and Bill Anderson. More artists to be announced.

July 15, 2026

Paul Simon | FirstBank Amphitheater
Wednesday, July 15, 2026 • 8 p.m.
Featuring Paul Simon.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Wednesday, July 15, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Priscilla Block, The Last Revel and Dusty Slay. More artists to be announced.

July 16, 2026

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Thursday, July 16, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Gene Watson, Ashland Craft and Tyce Delk. More artists to be announced.

July 17, 2026

Tori Amos with Bartees Strange (In Times of Dragons Tour) | Ryman Auditorium
Friday, July 17, 2026 • 8 p.m.
Tori Amos will bring her In Times of Dragons Tour to Ryman Auditorium.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Friday, July 17, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring The Band Loula and Andrew Stanley. More artists to be announced.

July 18, 2026

Kurt Vile and The Violators with special guest Being Dead | Ryman Auditorium
Saturday, July 18, 2026 • 8 p.m.
Kurt Vile and The Violators will perform at Ryman Auditorium.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Saturday, July 18, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Bill Anderson, Rhonda Vincent, The Isaacs and John Berry. More artists to be announced.

July 19, 2026

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters with Fran Moran & The Nervous Wrecks | Ryman Auditorium
Sunday, July 19, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters bring their 2026 Morro Rock Tour to Nashville.

July 20, 2026

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Monday, July 20, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Celebration Honoring Our Military Community featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant. More artists to be announced.

July 21, 2026

Pickin' on the Plaza with Dana Romanello | Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Fourth-generation musician and storyteller Dana Romanello will perform a free concert on the PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium.
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder | Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, July 21, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will perform as part of the Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights series.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Tuesday, July 21, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Orville Peck, Kaitlin Butts, Cleto Cordero, Dasha, Mickey Guyton and Margo Price. More artists to be announced.

July 21, 2026

Pickin' on the Plaza with Dana Romanello | Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Fourth-generation musician and storyteller Dana Romanello will perform a free concert on the PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Tuesday, July 21, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Orville Peck, Kaitlin Butts, Cleto Cordero, Dasha, Mickey Guyton and Margo Price. More artists to be announced.
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder | Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, July 21, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
Bluegrass performance by Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.

July 22, 2026

Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy | Ryman Auditorium
Wednesday, July 22, 2026 • 6:30 p.m.
Student performance showcase from Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Wednesday, July 22, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Emily Ann Roberts, Del McCoury Band and Waylon Wyatt. More artists to be announced.
Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS | Ascend Amphitheater
Wednesday, July 22, 2026 • 8 p.m.
Lindsey Stirling will bring her Duality tour to Ascend Amphitheater.

July 23, 2026

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Thursday, July 23, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring John R. Miller and Benny G. More artists to be announced.
Alan Parsons Live Project (50th Anniversary Tour) | Ryman Auditorium
Thursday, July 23, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
50th Anniversary Tour performance by Alan Parsons Live Project.

July 24, 2026

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Friday, July 24, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Leanna Crawford and Karen Mills. More artists to be announced.
Turnpike Troubadours with Muscadine Bloodline and The Creekers | Ascend Amphitheater
Friday, July 24, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Turnpike Troubadours will bring their Wild America Tour to Ascend Amphitheater.
Blackberry Smoke with Jason Newsted (Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour 2026) | Ryman Auditorium
Friday, July 24, 2026 • 8 p.m.
Blackberry Smoke will perform at Ryman Auditorium with Jason Newsted.

July 25, 2026

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Saturday, July 25, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Donovan Woods. More artists to be announced.
Zeds Dead with Moody Good | Ascend Amphitheater
Saturday, July 25, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Zeds Dead will perform at Ascend Amphitheater with Moody Good.
The R&B Tour Starring Usher Raymond & Chris Brown | Nissan Stadium
Saturday, July 25, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Chris Brown and Usher will bring The R&B Tour to Nissan Stadium.
Blackberry Smoke with Jason Newsted (Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour 2026) | Ryman Auditorium
Saturday, July 25, 2026 • 8 p.m.
Blackberry Smoke will perform at Ryman Auditorium with Jason Newsted.

July 26, 2026

Revival at the Ryman (Night of Worship & Prayer) | Ryman Auditorium
Sunday, July 26, 2026 • 6 p.m.
Night of Worship & Prayer hosted by Pastors Kent and Candy Christmas.

July 27, 2026

Pavement with Nap Eyes | Ryman Auditorium
Monday, July 27, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
Pavement will perform at Ryman Auditorium with special guest Nap Eyes.

July 28, 2026

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Tuesday, July 28, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Ricky Skaggs. More artists to be announced.
Pavement with Soccer Mommy | Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, July 28, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
Pavement will perform at Ryman Auditorium with special guest Soccer Mommy.

July 29, 2026

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Wednesday, July 29, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Jenna Paulette, Waylon Payne and The Isaacs. More artists to be announced.

July 30, 2026

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Thursday, July 30, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Belles. More artists to be announced.
Hilary Duff | Ascend Amphitheater
Thursday, July 30, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Hilary Duff will perform at Ascend Amphitheater.
An Evening with Vince Gill (50 Years From Home) | Ryman Auditorium
Thursday, July 30, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
Vince Gill will perform as part of his 50 Years From Home celebration.

July 31, 2026

Train with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson | Ascend Amphitheater
Friday, July 31, 2026 • 6:45 p.m.
Train will bring its Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour to Ascend Amphitheater.
Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House
Friday, July 31, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Featuring Alexandra Kay. More artists to be announced.
An Evening with Vince Gill (50 Years From Home) | Ryman Auditorium
Friday, July 31, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
Vince Gill will perform as part of his 50 Years From Home celebration.

July 1, 2026

Nashville Sounds vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp | First Horizon Park
Wednesday, July 1, 2026 • 6:35 p.m.
Featuring the Nashville Sounds and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

July 2, 2026

Nashville Sounds vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp | First Horizon Park
Thursday, July 2, 2026 • 6:35 p.m.
Nashville Sounds continue their series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

July 3, 2026

Nashville Sounds vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp | First Horizon Park
Friday, July 3, 2026 • 6:35 p.m.
Nashville Sounds continue their series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

July 4, 2026

Nashville Sounds vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp | First Horizon Park
Saturday, July 4, 2026 • 6:05 p.m.
Nashville Sounds continue their series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

July 5, 2026

Nashville Sounds vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp | First Horizon Park
Sunday, July 5, 2026 • 6:05 p.m.
Nashville Sounds continue their series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

July 17, 2026

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC | GEODIS Park
Friday, July 17, 2026 • 7 p.m.
Nashville SC faces Atlanta United FC. Post-match fireworks included.
Nashville Sounds vs. Norfolk Tides | First Horizon Park
Friday, July 17, 2026 • 6:35 p.m.
Nashville Sounds begin a series against the Norfolk Tides.

July 18, 2026

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Practice & Qualifying | Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 18, 2026 • Time TBD
Featuring NTT IndyCar Series and Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix activities.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire | Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, July 18, 2026 • 11:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Featuring Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Skelesaurus and Rhinomite.
Nashville Sounds vs. Norfolk Tides | First Horizon Park
Saturday, July 18, 2026 • 6:35 p.m.
Nashville Sounds continue their series against the Norfolk Tides.

July 19, 2026

Nashville Sounds vs. Norfolk Tides | First Horizon Park
Sunday, July 19, 2026 • 6:35 p.m.
Nashville Sounds continue their series against the Norfolk Tides.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire | Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, July 19, 2026 • 1:30 p.m.
Featuring Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Skelesaurus and Rhinomite.

July 22, 2026

Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal | GEODIS Park
Wednesday, July 22, 2026 • 7:30 p.m.
Nashville SC faces CF Montréal. Includes “Y'all Means All” Pride Night and \$1 Hot Dog Night.

July 25, 2026

Liverpool FC vs. Sunderland A.F.C. | GEODIS Park
Saturday, July 25, 2026 • 5 p.m.
International soccer match featuring Liverpool FC and Sunderland A.F.C.

July 28, 2026

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte Knights | First Horizon Park
Tuesday, July 28, 2026 • 6:35 p.m.
Nashville Sounds begin a series against the Charlotte Knights.

July 29, 2026

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte Knights | First Horizon Park
Wednesday, July 29, 2026 • 6:35 p.m.
Nashville Sounds continue their series against the Charlotte Knights.

July 30, 2026

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte Knights | First Horizon Park
Thursday, July 30, 2026 • 6:35 p.m.
Nashville Sounds continue their series against the Charlotte Knights.

July 31, 2026

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte Knights | First Horizon Park
Friday, July 31, 2026 • 6:35 p.m.
Nashville Sounds continue their series against the Charlotte Knights.

Smith County Fair
June 29 – July 4, 2026
Annual county fair featuring rides, livestock events, food vendors, live entertainment and family activities.
Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th | Downtown Nashville
July 3–4, 2026 • All Day
Nashville’s Independence Day celebration returns with a supersized two-day event honoring America’s 250th birthday. The free celebration features more than 30 artists across five stages, family activities, and the largest fireworks and drone show in Nashville history alongside a live patriotic soundtrack from the Nashville Symphony.
Frist Arts Fest | Frist Art Museum
July 12, 2026 • 1–5 p.m.
The Frist Arts Fest features live performances, hands-on activities, music and family-friendly programming alongside major museum exhibitions, including “International Surrealism from Tate: Fifty Years of Dreams.”
Bedford County Fair
July 13–18, 2026
Multi-day county fair featuring carnival rides, agricultural exhibits, competitions, entertainment and fair food.
Funkara Music Festival 2026 | Retreat at Hope Farm
July 24–26, 2026 • Starts 5 p.m. Friday
A three-day multi-genre music and camping festival featuring 20+ artists across funk, soul, indie, jazz, hip-hop, country rap and more. The festival includes multiple stages, food trucks, artisan vendors, camping experiences, yoga and outdoor activities.

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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

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Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

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Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

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Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

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