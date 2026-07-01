July 2026 Nashville Events Guide: Concerts, Festivals, Sports & More

A global celebration of friendship, connection and community.

A day recognizing the important role parents play in families and communities.

A sweet summer holiday dedicated to celebrating ice cream in all its forms.

America celebrates its 250th birthday this year with fireworks, festivals, parades and celebrations across the country.

Featuring Niall Horan, Rhonda Vincent, Tommy Emmanuel, DEK of Hearts, Theo Lawrence, Karley Scott Collins and Charlie McCoy. More artists to be announced.

Sierra Hull will perform as part of the Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights series.

The Bankshafts, a Nashville-based group blending modern country and traditional bluegrass, will perform a free concert on the PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium.

Pickin' on the Plaza with The Bankshafts | Ryman Auditorium

Featuring Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Gary Mule Deer, Dean Miller, Frank Ray, John Conlee and Connie Smith. More artists to be announced.

Featuring Suzy Bogguss, Gary Mule Deer, Ashby Frank, Wendy Moten and Charlie Worsham. More artists to be announced.

Harry Connick Jr. will perform at Ryman Auditorium.

An Evening With Harry Connick Jr. | Ryman Auditorium

Featuring Dustin Lynch, The Cleverlys and Ashley Kutcher. More artists to be announced.

Featuring Tenille Arts, William Beckmann and Patrick Droney. More artists to be announced.

Bloc Party will perform at Ryman Auditorium.

Featuring Priscilla Block, The Last Revel and Dusty Slay. More artists to be announced.

Featuring Jamey Johnson, Tracy Lawrence, Ruby Leigh and Bill Anderson. More artists to be announced.

The Infamous Stringdusters will perform as part of the Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights series.

The Infamous Stringdusters with The Last Revel | Ryman Auditorium

Wilson and Cross will perform a free concert on the PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium.

Pickin' on the Plaza with Wilson and Cross | Ryman Auditorium

Featuring Elizabeth Cook. More artists to be announced.

Air Supply will bring its A Matter of Time Tour to Ryman Auditorium.

Featuring Erin Enderlin, Andrew Farriss, Madeline Merlo and Steve Wariner. More artists to be announced.

July 16, 2026

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House

Featuring Gene Watson, Ashland Craft and Tyce Delk. More artists to be announced.

July 17, 2026

Tori Amos with Bartees Strange (In Times of Dragons Tour) | Ryman Auditorium

Tori Amos will bring her In Times of Dragons Tour to Ryman Auditorium.

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House

Featuring The Band Loula and Andrew Stanley. More artists to be announced.

July 18, 2026

Kurt Vile and The Violators with special guest Being Dead | Ryman Auditorium

Kurt Vile and The Violators will perform at Ryman Auditorium.

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House

Featuring Bill Anderson, Rhonda Vincent, The Isaacs and John Berry. More artists to be announced.

July 19, 2026

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters with Fran Moran & The Nervous Wrecks | Ryman Auditorium

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters bring their 2026 Morro Rock Tour to Nashville.

July 20, 2026

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House

Celebration Honoring Our Military Community featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant. More artists to be announced.

July 21, 2026

Pickin' on the Plaza with Dana Romanello | Ryman Auditorium

Fourth-generation musician and storyteller Dana Romanello will perform a free concert on the PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder | Ryman Auditorium

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will perform as part of the Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights series.

Grand Ole Opry: OPRY 100 | Grand Ole Opry House

Featuring Orville Peck, Kaitlin Butts, Cleto Cordero, Dasha, Mickey Guyton and Margo Price. More artists to be announced.