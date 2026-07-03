July 3, 2026: Tracking power outages reported in Middle Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dangerous heat and isolated thunderstorms are causing scattered power outages across Middle Tennessee Friday.

We'll update this story throughout the day with the latest outage numbers reported by utility providers.

As of 4 p.m. Friday:

Duck River Electric Membership Corporation: 7,303

CEMC: 641

Pennyrile Electric: 1,682

NES: 209

Check back for updates as utilities report new outage numbers and crews work to restore power.