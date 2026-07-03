July 3, 2026: Tracking power outages reported in Middle Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dangerous heat and isolated thunderstorms are causing scattered power outages across Middle Tennessee Friday.
We'll update this story throughout the day with the latest outage numbers reported by utility providers.
As of 4 p.m. Friday:
Duck River Electric Membership Corporation: 7,303
CEMC: 641
Pennyrile Electric: 1,682
NES: 209
Check back for updates as utilities report new outage numbers and crews work to restore power.
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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
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Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
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Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.
- Carrie Sharp