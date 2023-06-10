Juneteenth celebration Saturday at the Tennessee State Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking for something to do outside of CMA Fest in Nashville Saturday, you can celebrate Juneteenth early at the Tennessee State Museum.

Juneteenth is typically recognized on June 19th, but the museum will celebrate all day Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Inside the Children's Gallery, there will be Juneteenth-inspired crafts for kids to do throughout the day.

People can listen to stories that reflect the African Diaspora.

There will be music, dance, and poetry performances, and a panel conversation about preserving your family's black history.

People can also explore the museum's exhibits on Black history both at the museum and on its website.

The museum is free to all and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.