Jury for Joseph Daniels trial to be selected from Hamilton Co.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The jury for the trial of Joseph Daniels, who's accused of killing his son Joe Clyde Daniels, will be selected out of Hamilton County. Jury selection is set to begin next Tuesday.

A judge decided to bring a jury in from outside of the area because of pre-trial publicity and the fact that so many people in Dickson County seem to have already made up their minds on guilt or innocence.

Folks in Chattanooga likely know far less about the case than those in Middle Tennessee.

The jury of twelve and at least two alternates will be chosen by Wednesday at which point they will board a bus to bring them from Chattanooga to the courthouse in Charlotte.

The jurors will be sequestered in a hotel while not in court. They're being asked to leave their homes, families and jobs for what could be a week of trial.

NewsChannel 5 will stream live coverage of the trial on air and online including streaming platforms: Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and others.