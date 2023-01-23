Jury selection begins in trial for men accused in shooting death of Nashville nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jury selection begins on Monday morning in the trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse in 2020.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are facing life in prison without parole if they are found guilty of the death of Caitlyn Kaufman. Both men are charged with first-degree murder.

In December 2020, Kaufman was driving on Interstate 440 to St. Thomas West Hospital for her shift as an ICU nurse when six bullets were shot into her car — one hitting and killing her. She was able to pull into the shoulder before she died.

In the month following her death, Hill and Cowan were arrested after a key witness tipped off police and turned in the gun allegedly used in the shooting.

Jury selection is set to begin at 9 a.m. The two men will be tried together, each with their own attorney.

The twelve jury members and two alternates will not be sequestered during this trial. If the members of the jury are seated early on Monday, it's possible the trial could move into opening statements.