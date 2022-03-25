Jury to soon deliver verdict in trial for RaDonda Vaught, former Vanderbilt Medical Center nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After three days of testimony and Thursday's closing arguments, the jury will soon decide the fate of RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse, whose patient died following a medication mix-up in 2017.

The judge handed the 12-member jury the charges on Thursday night, with deliberations beginning Friday morning. It is set to announce their decision soon. The jury consists of six men and six women — eight of which are white and four who are Black.

The jury will deliver its verdict at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Vaught is accused of accidentally giving the wrong medication to her patient Charlene Murphey, leading to her death. Murphey was supposed to receive Versed to ease her anxiety, but instead, she was given the paralytic drug vecuronium, which caused her to be unable to breathe. Murphey entered the hospital because of a brain bleed. In the following months after Murphey's death, Vaught was fired from the hospital.

Two years after the patient's death, Vaught was indicted by a Davidson County Grand Jury on charges of felony abuse of an impaired adult abuse and reckless homicide. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing unanimously voted to revoke her nursing license last summer.

On the final day of testimony, the court heard from two nurses, one from the prosecution and one from the defense.

The prosecution argued Vaught admitted to major mistakes that nurses should know to avoid. Donna Jones, a legal nursing consultant with 47 years of experience as a nurse, went through several scenarios in which Vaught may have noticed the mistake before it was too late.

"She admitted she had given Versed prior, but never vecuronium. She admitted she was distracted. She admitted she shouldn't have been distracted with something other than the medication. She admitted she shouldn't have overrode the medication," Jones said.

However, the defense called Leanna Craft, a nurse educator at VUMC who knew Vaught. She was asked about the culture at the hospital.

"We have a lot of newer nurses there that do a lot of, you know, they follow physicians' orders and what other people tell them. They don't have a lot of experience, as far as being able to make a lot of independent decisions. They do make independent decisions, but they tend to look at orders and what other people tend to do in the unit," Craft said.

The prosecution called a total of 16 witnesses. Craft served as the defense's only witness as Vaught waived her right to testify.

Defense attorney Peter Strianse summed his closing argument with the statement "error is error, we all make mistakes" — a similar sentiment delivered during his opening statement.

The state walked the jury through the timeline of the day Murphey was given the wrong medication. Prosecutors told the jury they think they have proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt.