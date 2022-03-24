Live: Trial of RaDonda Vaught, former Vanderbilt Medical Center nurse, continues into third day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After two days of testimony from the state's witnesses, the trial continues Thursday for RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse. Vaught is facing criminal charges following the 2017 death of a patient in her care.

Watch the trial live below:

Two years after the patient's death, Vaught was indicted by a Davidson County Grand Jury on charges of impaired adult abuse and reckless homicide. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

She is accused of killing Charlene Murphey, who received the wrong medication and became unable to breathe in 2017. Murphy entered the hospital because of a brain bleed. In the following months after Murphey's death, Vaught was fired from the hospital.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing unanimously voted to revoke her nursing license last summer.

The second day of testimony comprised of the medical examiner, TBI agents, VUMC director of risk management and the VUMC medication safety director.

So far, the case has evolved around Vaught's usage of vecuronium and overriding the drug dispensing machine in an effort to retrieve Versed, the correct medication.

Terry Bosen, a pharmacist with VUMC who is the medication safety program director, said during the time of the event that labeling on the pockets for paralyzing agents gave an extra layer of warning to nurses when they remove it from the drug case.

"There's a pop-up message and another layer or warning that you're accessing a paralyzing agent," Bosen said.

Bosen held up to the jury what a vile of vecuronium looks like in size and packaging versus one of Versed.

The medical examiner Feng Li relayed to the jury his office ruled the death as an accident because there wasn't criminal intent.