Just outside the CMA Fest footprint, you'll find a different world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of CMA fest, you'll find the usual hustle and bustle of lower Broadway, with tens of thousands expected to join these folks (tourists) over the next few days.

But just steps away from the CMA footprint, you'll find a different world.

Danny, who didn't want to give us his last name, has known for decades what it's like to be on the streets, until a few years ago when his preacher helped line him up with a home. And yet, he still visits here.

"They're my people," Danny said. "How can you let go just because you get better, how can you do worse to them, and feel better about yourself?"

He says he's used to the feeling of being ignored, especially during CMA fest, as fans ready to party may just look past Danny and his friends with only a stereotype on their minds.

"All we are is addicts and alcoholics," Danny said, referring to that stereotype. "We're hurt, but God will hear us before he hears anybody, I know that for a fact."

In fact, Danny says, he's been clean for 13 years.

He says you might learn something from talking to people with different life circumstances.

You might discover, he says, more in common than different.

Like the universal desire to tell someone who's passed on, like Danny's wife Robin, how much they meant, just one more time.

"They don't come back, you can't tell them how good a wife they were," Danny said. "What could you say to them that you wouldn't say all the time, you know?"

On this weekend of celebration, Danny suggests just taking one minute to recognize all who make up music city.

"Just smile, maybe a pat on the back, say 'hey, are you ok? I truly want to know.'"