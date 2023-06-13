'Just speak up so we can have closure': Grieving daughter wants answers after mom's murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost five years after Nashville mother Nicole Squires was found dead inside a motel room, the person who killed her has still not been caught.

"If you know something, if you are responsible, just speak up so we can have closure," said Taylor Cochran, Nicole's daughter.

Cochran described 46-year-old Melinda Nicole Ericson Squires as an outgoing, fun-loving person with a contagious laugh who was a good friend to many. She was born and raised in Nashville, and eventually became a mother of three and a stepmother of two.

"She just left a mark on everyone she met," recalled Cochran. "She never met a stranger."

She also worked hard through the years to build up a successful marketing business.

Cochran was shocked to receive a phone call from her sister informing her that their mother was dead. Squires had moved to Knoxville in 2018, but returned to Nashville to see her son's homecoming football game.

On October 9, 2018, Metro Police found her unresponsive in a room at the Super 8 Motel on Brick Church Pike in Nashville. She died from asphyxia.

"She did have quite a bit of trauma to her neck area and thyroid that indicated she was a victim of a homicide," said Elizabeth Mills, a detective with the Metro Nashville Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit.

Detective Mills said initially no solid witnesses came forward to help police, and there are currently no suspects in the case. Investigators did find DNA from an unknown person at the scene, as well as Squires's laptop and phone.

Mills hoped with the progression of technology, officers will be able to gain access to the computer and phone and learn more about who Squires was in contact with prior to her death.

Both Metro Police and Squires's family are encouraging anyone with information on what happened to come forward and speak to police.

"Even if they were just passing by," Detective Mills said. "Maybe they saw something. One detail may break open this case."

"No one who knew her and loved her has gotten to grieve properly because we don’t have closure," said Cochran. "We don’t know what happened to her."

Squires' family keeps her memory alive by sharing photos and videos. They hope to one day have answers.

Anyone with information about Nicole Squires' murder is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329, or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.